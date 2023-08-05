Opium Concealed In Courier Package Meant For UK Seized By Gurugram Police

On May 26, Gurugram Police had registered a similar case against a Punjab resident(Representational)

The Gurugram Police has booked a Panchkula resident for allegedly trying to send 1.213kg of opium to a person in the UK through courier, hiding it in a scrub tube, an oil bottle, and an infused cream plastic bottle.

The courier firm employees while scanning the contents of the parcel on Friday detected something was amiss, and called police.

A team of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) took under its possession the package, which, when they opened it, was found to have been concealing opium.

According to a complaint filed by ASI Bijender Singh, Virender Singh, the Security Investigation Officer of DHL Courier Company of Udyog Vihar area, had on Friday informed the bureau about a suspicious parcel.

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau reached the spot took the package into its custody.

"In the parcel, 3 toothpaste Patanjali Dant Kanti, 2 Shop Himalaya, 2 men T-Shirt White Gray, 1 Tube Scrub Natural Apricot, 1 Godrej Professional Oil, one Infused Cream Bottle Plastic were found. When I checked the items, I found opium was hidden in Scrub tube Natural Apricot, Godrej Professional Oil and Infused Cream Bottle and 1.213kg of opium was seized," the policeman wrote in his complaint.

The parcel's sender was identified as one Deepak Kumar of Panchkula, Haryana, and and the parcel was meant for one Jasvir Singh in UK's Smethwick town.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Kumar under Section 18 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Udyog Vihar Police Station on Saturday.

"The parcel has been seized and we are collecting the details of the accused who had booked the parcel. A further probe is underway," said Udyog Vihar Police Station SHO Anil Kumar.

Several similar incidents have come to light in the last few months alone.

On May 26, Gurugram Police had registered a similar case against a Punjab resident who was allegedly trying to send opium to a person in America by hiding it in two packets inside the boxes of Chyawanprash via courier.

