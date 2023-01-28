Nearly 300 Detained In Gurugram Nightclub Over Alleged Drugs Use

An FIR has been filed against three club owners, three managers and other staff (Representational)

Total 288 people were detained for allegedly consuming drugs at a nightclub in the Udyog Vihar phase 3 area on Saturday.

An FIR has been registered against three club owners, three managers and other staff members at Udyog Vihar police station.

According to police, the raid was conducted at around 2 am on Saturday at Casa Danza club, located in Udyog Vihar phase-3 by a joint police team.

"During the search of these 288 persons no contraband was recovered from their possession. After vacating the club an intensive search was carried out by the crime scene team," Udyog Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manoj Kumar said.

Fourteen sachets of drugs were also seized by police.

"An FIR has been registered and a further probe is underway. We will send the blood samples to the forensic science laboratory (FSL)," he said.

"After getting the blood sample reports action will be taken as per the law," the ACP added.

According to the police on the complaint filed by ASI Satish Kumar an FIR has been registered against the club owners Abhishek Rana, Arvind Yadav, Kunark Sikka, managers Man Singh, Veer, Devesh and other staff members under sections 21, 22, 25, 27, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

