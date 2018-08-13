Multinational Bank Executive, 25, Dies After Superbike Crashes Near Delhi

Sanchit Oberoi, 25, was driving the powerful Suzuki Hayabusa, whose engine can pull faster than a small car, on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal or KMP expressway

Gurgaon | Edited by | Updated: August 13, 2018 09:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Multinational Bank Executive, 25, Dies After Superbike Crashes Near Delhi

The damaged Suzuki Hayabusa of Sanchit Oberoi, 25, near Gurgaon

Gurgaon: 

An executive working with a multinational bank in Gurgaon was killed when the superbike he was riding rammed a trailer-truck near Delhi on Sunday.

Sanchit Oberoi, 25, was driving the powerful Suzuki Hayabusa, whose engine can pull faster than a small car, on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal or KMP expressway.

The police said the west Delhi resident was riding with a group of motorcycling enthusiasts on Sunday morning when the accident happened. He died on the way to hospital, the police said.

The truck was reversing on the highway and the Hayabusa was doing at least 200 kmph, the police said.

The truck driver ran away immediately on seeing a motorcycle had rammed his vehicle from behind. The police are now looking for him.

5k8s8il8

Sanchit Oberoi, 25, a west Delhi resident, worked with a multinational bank

The Suzuki Hayabusa can reach over 300 kmph. The wide, open roads in and around Gurgaon draw a lot of motorcycling enthusiasts who test the limits of their powerful, often modified, bikes.

Recent photos posted on the Facebook profile of Mr Oberoi show him riding the superbike with the front wheel up.

A First Information Report or FIR has been filed with Tauru police station, 45 km from Gurgaon.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Suzuki HayabusaSanchit Oberoi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsPrice ComparisonTrain StatusPM ModiPNR StatusIndia vs EnglandMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersJet AirwaysIndia vs England

................................ Advertisement ................................