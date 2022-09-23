Local Politician In Gurgaon Killed By Brother-In-Law Over Marriage: Cops

The police said 14 bullets were fired on the man near a showroom in Gurgaon. (Representational)

A man was arrested by a special task force (STF) in Gurgaon for killing a local BJP leader for having a love marriage with his sister, police said on Friday.

Identified as Chaman alias Pawan, the accused had joined a gang to take revenge.

According to STF, the accused, also the brother-in-law of BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana alias Sukhi, confessed that he took the step owing to a rivalry that developed after Khatana's love marriage with his sister.

"It was in 2008 when Sukhbir had a love marriage with my sister Pushpa after which I had developed a rivalry against him. To eliminate Sukhbir I came in touch with gangster Vikram alias Papla Gujjar in 2010-11 and started working for the gang" the accused told police.

"I planned a conspiracy to kill Sukhbir, along with gangster Papla and other associates, and shot at him," he added.

Khatana (46) was shot by armed assailants at a Raymond showroom, located on Gurudwara road near Sadar bazaar on September 1.

STF Superintendent of Police (SP) Jaibir Singh Rathee said, "The accused is an active member of the Papla Gujjar gang and involved in 9 cases of heinous crimes and our team arrested him from Badshahpur last night."

"The accused confessed that after about two weeks of monitoring the victim's activity, they shot him at a showroom in Gurgaon by firing over 14 bullets at him," he said.

Chaman's associates have also been identified as Rahul, Ankur, Deepak, and Yogesh alias Silu. Silu was arrested already and we are conducting raids to arrest another accused, the official said.

"We will take the accused to police remand for questioning. He is being produced in a city court," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)