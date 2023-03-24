Leopard Found Dead In Gurugram Landfill

Autopsy alone will ascertain the reason behind the leopard's death.

A decomposed body of a month-old leopard was found near Bandhwari landfill on Friday morning, officials here said.

A team of the district wildlife department took the carcass into custody, said a wildlife official. Prima facie, the leopard's death was not the result of hunting or poaching, Wildlife inspector Rajesh Chahal said, adding, autopsy alone will ascertain the reason behind the leopard's death.

The wildlife department said that it was very difficult to determine the gender of the leopard, which is believed to be not over a month old.

