16-Year-Old Delhi Girl Alleges She Was Raped After Consuming Spiked Drink

A girl alleged she was raped in Gurugram after she consumed a spiked cold drink (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl living in northwest Delhi alleged she was raped in Gurugram early this month, after which a zero FIR was registered, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that as per the girl's complaint lodged at Gurugram's Sector 51 police station she met a person identified as Ankit, through a common woman friend last month.

"He invited me to Gurugram on October 8, took me to a hotel and raped me several times after making me consume a cold drink spiked with a sedative" the teenager said.

"The accused warned me not to disclose the crime to anyone and threatened me with dire consequences otherwise", she said.

The girl said that she was not aware of his residential address and even his mobile phone was switched off since the sexual assault.