Few Injured After Car Hits Bike In Gurugram

All the injured have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

A few people were injured after a car lost balance and collided with a bike in Gurugram on Sunday.

As soon as information was received, the police arrived on the spot.

Sukhbir Singh, ACP, Gurugram, said, "Police got the information that a vehicle lost balance, jumped the divider and collided with a bike coming from the opposite direction. All injured have been hospitalized."

Further investigation is underway.

More information is awaited.

