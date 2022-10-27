Gurugram Woman Suffocates To Death After Fire In Ninth Floor Apartment

As the smoke spread, the family called the security guards and phoned the fire brigade.

A 65-year-old woman died of suffocation after a fire broke out in a posh condominium in a society located on MG Road in the early hours today.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and rescued three people from the flat in which the woman lived, said fire officials. She died in a hospital.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out on the ninth floor of a flat in Orlov Court-2 of Essel Tower at around 3.30am.

At that time Vinay Kumari Gupta, her father, and mother Pushpa Gupta were sleeping and were stuck inside the flat there smoke filled the entire condo.

As the smoke spread, the family called the security guards and phoned the fire brigade.

A fire squad from Sector 29 Fire Station reached the spot with four fire engines.

The fire brigade team first rescued Vinay Kumari Gupta and her father and doused the fire after an intense hour-long operation.

"After controlling the fire, the rescued people said that one Pushpa Gupta is still inside the flat and we started searching for her. After a few minutes, she was found unconscious inside a bathroom near the balcony of the flat.

"She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. She died due to suffocation," said Rajesh Kumar, Sub Fire Officer, who was at the spot.

"The fire seems to have been caused by a short circuit. It began with the LED light and spread throughout the flat. It took us an hour to control the blaze," added a senior fire officer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)