Rs 1 Crore Cash Robbed From Van In Broad Daylight In Gurugram

Gurugram Robbery: Robbers threw chili powder into the eyes of the guard and driver. (Representational)

In a broad daylight robbery, around Rs 1 crore was stolen from a van of a cash collection company by three armed men on Monday.

The accused threw red chili powder into the eyes of the driver and the guard. They then held them hostage at gunpoint and fled with a bag of cash containing around Rs 1 crore, said police.

According to police, the incident took place around 2:45 pm when employees of S&IB Company went to collect cash from a Maruti showroom on Sohna Road near Subhash Chowk.

The van was parked outside the showroom when a company employee, Akhilesh, went into the showroom to collect cash.

Van driver Ranjit and guard Vipin were in the van, following which three armed robbers arrived, held them at gun point and then fled with the money.

Police officials said they are examining the CCTV footage obtained from the crime spot.

Mr Vipin told police that they had collected the money from 10 points and over Rs 1 crore was in the van, which was to be deposited in an HDFC bank branch in Sector 53.

ACP (Sadar) Aman Yadav said, "We are on the job and the accused will be nabbed soon."