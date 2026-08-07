Gurugram Man Cheated Of Rs 1.19 Crore In Insurance Scam, 4 Arrested

Four people were arrested for allegedly inducing a man in Gurugram to transfer Rs 1.19 crore into various bank accounts by posing as Insurance Ombudsman officials, police said on Friday.

The accused were produced before a city court, which remanded them to two days of police custody, they said.

According to the police, on July 27, a man lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime West police station alleging that unidentified persons impersonating Insurance Ombudsman officials falsely claimed they would help him recover Rs 57 lakh against his lapsed insurance policies.

The accused allegedly lured him by promising to facilitate the transfer of the beneficiary code after terminating the agent code and assured him that he would receive approximately Rs 1.04 crore.

Thereafter, on the pretext of file charges, maintenance charges, transaction charges, Full and Final (F&F) settlement charges and other fees, they allegedly induced him to transfer a total of around Rs 1.19 crore into various bank accounts at different times, the police said.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case and arrested four accused on Wednesday.

They were identified as Bharat Janak Singh, 68, a resident of East in Mumbai, Mohammad Moshirul Haque, 35, a resident of West Bengal, Subhash Kumar, 40, and Sahil Gusain, 19, both residents of Delhi.

During interrogation, it emerged that Haque, with the help of his associates, allegedly got a bank account opened using forged Aadhaar and PAN cards in the name of "Utsav Upadhyay", into which around Rs 43 lakh of the complainant's money was transferred, ACP (Cyber) Gaurav Fogat said.

Bharat Janak Singh Kapadia allegedly withdrew the money through cheques and delivered the cash to persons identified by other associates after retaining his own commission as well as that of a co-accused, the officer said.

Kumar, who runs a cyber cafe, allegedly prepared the fake Aadhaar and PAN cards, while Gusain allegedly assisted in preparing forged documents, procuring SIM cards and supplying the SIM cards used to make fraudulent calls, Fogat said.

The accused are being questioned and further investigation is underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)