Gurugram Cop Assaulted Over Car Parking, Brandished Gun To Escape

Two suspects have been arrested, said police. (Representational)

A sub-inspector was allegedly assaulted by members of a family in Sanjay Gram colony here when he met went to meet them to settle a car parking dispute, police said on Monday.

The sub-inspector had to whip out his service pistol in order to escape, they said.

According to a complaint filed by Ruchi Yadav, a resident of Sanjay Gram colony, Deepak who lives in her neighbourhood, had been parking his car in front of her gate for the last 15 days.

It was getting very difficult for me to go inside my house because of the car blocking the way, and when I approached Deepak to move the car, he and his family abused me, Ms Yadav wrote in her complaint.

"I then dialled 112. A head constable came there and asked them to remove the car but they refused," she said, according to police.

Around 15 minutes later, a team led by sub-inspector Kartar Singh from Sector 14 Police Station reached the spot and asked Deepak to remove the car.

"I asked for the keys of the car from the accused to remove it from the front of the house, where one Baljeet was sitting in a wheelchair. His sons Deepak and Nishant, mother Rajesh Devi and Deepak's wife Sonia came out and started abusing me," Kartar Singh wrote in his complaint.

As the argument got heated, the family members attacked Mr Singh, who was forced to out his pistol to scare them away, police said.

Following their complaints, two FIRs were registered against five accused under relevant sections of IPC at Sector 14 Police Station on Sunday and arrested two of them on Monday.

"We have arrested Deepak and Nishant and are questioning them," said sub-inspector Dharmender Kumar, the officer investigating the matter.