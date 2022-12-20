Gurugram Club Owner, Woman Die Celebrating His Birthday. 2 Others Critical

Knite Ryder, the club in Gurugram where the man and the woman were found dead

The owner of a club and a woman were found dead inside the club in Gurugram's DLF Phase-3 on Monday, the police said. Two more women are in a critical condition, the police said.

The police are looking at all angles, including murder and death by accident as the four were celebrating the club owner's birthday inside a room with a fireplace and whether poor ventilation played a part.

The man, identified as Sanjeev Joshi, came to his club, Knite Ryder, with the three women to celebrate his birthday on Sunday night.

After the celebrations, they ordered food, went inside the room with the fireplace and spent the night there, the police said.

On Monday morning, the club's staff found all of them unconscious. While Mr Joshi and one of the three women died, the two others were taken to hospital.

The police said initial investigation indicates they may have died due to suffocation inside the room with the fireplace.

"The real cause of the deaths will be known after investigation," police officer Vikas Kaushik said.