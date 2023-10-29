They Wanted To Gain More Followers On Instagram, Got Arrested Instead

In the video, a red car is seen being driven in reverse gear on the Golf Course road.

Another day, another car stunt video from Gurugram.

The desire to get famous through an Instagram reel led to the arrest of three men in Gurgaon. The men - who allegedly wanted to have a bigger follower base on Instagram - shot a car stunt reel on a busy Gurugram road earlier this week, resulting in a traffic jam.

In the video, a red car is seen being driven in reverse gear on the Golf Course road, followed by three more cars with a Haryanvi song in the background.

After the video went viral, the men instead of gaining more followers, gained a visit to the police station. The police have arrested three men and seized three cars for them.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the Swift car with which the stunt was performed was modified and its color was changed from white to red.

"The men in the vehicles were seen driving carelessly at a high speed on the Golf Course Road on October 23. They were making a reel while performing stunts on the cars," said assistant police commissioner Kapil Ahlawat.

I appeal to the youth to not engage in such videos. It's not just dangerous for you but you are putting others in harm's way, too.

This is not the first such case from Gurugram. The city roads are often witness to such dangerous stunts. Many other videos, including fireworks being set off on the roofs of vehicles in Gurugram had gone viral recently.