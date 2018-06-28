Google India Gets Notice From Gurgaon Authority For Road On Green Belt

The Gurgaon Authority directed Google to remove all structures from affected areas within 12 hours

The Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority or GMDA sent a show-cause notice to Google India Ltd for allegedly destroying a green belt in front of its office in Sector 15 and constructing a road to access National Highway (NH) 8 without necessary permission.



However, the Internet giant said the office building was owned by Unitech Ltd and the real estate major had constructed the road.



Gurgaon Authority's Additional CEO MD Sinha told news agency PTI that Google had constructed a 20m long and 12m wide road to connect directly to NH 8 by encroaching the green belt in a surreptitious manner.



"The entire work was done in a covert manner. The company violated provisions under the Punjab Scheduled Roads and Control Area rules. It also violated Punjab Land Preservation act as well as applicable portions of the Indian Penal Code," Mr Sinha said.



News agency PTI accessed the copy of the notice addressed to Vice President and Managing Director of Google India Ltd Rajan Anandan.



