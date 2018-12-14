Gurgaon Man Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Wife Multiple Times

The trigger for the attack by man is not known. (Representational)

A 40-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times on Thursday by her husband over a domestic dispute in Gurgaon, police said, adding that the accused was arrested.

The police were informed by the neighbours about the incident at around 2 pm.

A police team then reached the spot and admitted the woman to civil hospital, where her condition is said to be critical, they added.

The accused, Sattarsaal Singh Tomar, was arrested from his residence. He is being interrogated to ascertain the reason behind the stabbing, Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.