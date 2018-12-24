Heroin Worth Rs 12 Crore Seized From Nigerian National In Gurgaon

3.2 kg heroin was recovered from the accused's possession (Representational)

The Special Task Force of Haryana Police has arrested a Nigerian national from DLF and recovered 3.2 kg heroin from his possession. The value of the seized drug in the international market is around Rs 12 crore.

Stating this in a statement, a spokesman of the Haryana Police Department said that arrested accused has been identified as Taraour Ahmed, a resident of Nigeria. Currently residing in Delhi, he was arrested following a tip-off by a team of STF Hisar from Sikandarpur Metro Station area in Gurugram.

Divulging the details about the seizure, he said that an STF team, which was present in Gurugram, got secret information about drug smuggling. On getting information, police team immediately rushed at Sikandarpur metro station, DLF-2 area where it spotted a suspicious person with a scooty in front of metro station gate.

After spotting the police, the accused suddenly started the scooty in a hurry. The police team immediately arrested him. When searched, 3.2 kg heroin was recovered from his possession hidden in the scooty.

A case under relevant sections of NDPS Act was registered against him at DLF-2 Police Station, Gurugram. "The accused would be taken on police remand by producing him in the Court so that the name of supplier involved in this racket of drug peddling could be unearthed," he said.