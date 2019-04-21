Gurgaon Cop Jumps From Building To Stop Prisoner From Escaping, Injured

The cop responded quickly and jumped after a prisoner trying to escape. (Representational)

A police constable was injured in Gurugram today after he jumped from the first floor of a police station to catch a prisoner trying to escape. The cop suffered injuries to his legs and knees and has been admitted to a hospital, the police said.

At around 5 AM today, the prisoner asked the cop to take him to the toilet. Since the toilet close to them was choked, he took to the toilet on the first floor. The prisoner pushed the constable aside and jumped off in a bid to escape, police spokesman Subhash Bokan said.

The cop responded quickly and jumped after him. He chased him and managed to get a hold till more cops reached the spot and overpowered him, he added.

The man who tried to escape was arrested by the police last week for theft. He was sent to the city police station during the remand period.

