Gurgaon Bookie Allegedly Shot Dead For Refusing Protection Money

The body of Vijay Batra was found in a car on Friday, with bullet injuries to his head and abdomen.

Gurgaon | | Updated: February 24, 2019 04:19 IST
The man's family said a gang had been sending him threatening messages since months. (Representational)


Gurgaon: 

A Gurgaon-based bookie was shot dead, allegedly by members of a gang for refusing to pay protection money, police said Saturday.

The man's family alleged that the gang had been sending him threatening messages since the last five months, demanding protection money.

DCP (Crime) Himanshu Garg the man had gone to Rajiv Chowk to meet an acquaintance when he was killed. "We have set up five teams to arrest the accused," he added.

