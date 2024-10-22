Driver Suffers Bullet Injury After Man Attacks Employer In Gurugram: Cops

The accused was identified as Kapil, a resident of Delhi, police said. (Representational)

A driver suffered a bullet injury when his employer was shot at by another man whom he was engaged in a heated argument with, police here said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Kapil, a resident of Delhi, police said.

According to police, Kapil was reportedly having an affair with Vicky's sister-in-law.

On Sunday night, when Kapil reached the Anjana Colony to meet Vicky, he met his brother, Dinesh. A heated argument broke out between the two and Kapil fired a bullet at Dinesh, police said.

However, the bullet hit Dinesh's driver, Amit on his leg, who was standing nearby. Amit was immediately rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition, police added.

An FIR has been registered against Kapil. Further investigation is underway, Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of Section 10A police station said.

