'Double Loss': Shareholder Of Zomato Ordered 'Inter-City' Biryani But Received Only Salan

Prateek Kanwal posted a thank you note to Zomato after receiving his missing biryani.

Customers may now order the most well-known dishes from renowned restaurants in other cities thanks to Zomato's newest intercity meal delivery service, "Intercity Legends," which was just launched.

The irony is that a Zomato stockholder who tried the firm's new intercity meal delivery service was unimpressed.

Gurugram-based Prateek Kanwal claims that he placed an order for a chicken biryani at a restaurant in Hyderabad but was instead given a meagre box of salan.

He tweeted about this instance, calling it a "double loss" as both a Zomato stakeholder and a customer, pleading with the food delivery service's CEO to take action.

Sharing his disappointing experience on Twitter, he posted that he "ordered chicken biryani from Hotel Shadab using Zomato interstate legend service and all I got was a small box of salan.

Deepinder Goyal: This seemed like a great idea, but my dinner plans are up in the air now. Now, you owe me a Biryani in Gurgaon!"

It's a double loss for me. As a customer and as a shareholder @deepigoyal must figure out where is the failure in the process. Atleast, this won't happen again. — Prateek Kanwal (@prateekkanwal) September 3, 2022

He tagged Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, who had just a few days before unveiled a pilot for the inter-city delivery service known as "Legends."

In addition, Mr. Kanwal posted a picture of the salan, a side dish typically served with Hyderabadi biryani.

The dissatisfied customer encouraged Goyal to look into the inadequacies that caused this failure of service in a subsequent tweet.

In response to this public outcry, Zomato quickly located his biryani and brought him one extra biryani as a sign of apology.

Kanwal expressed his thanks for their customer service after getting his lost biryani.

Credit where it's due! Sushant from customer service and product head of @zomato interstate legends not only tracked my Biryani but also sent me an extra Biryani from @biryanibykilo! Issue has been resolved @deepigoyal! Atleast, as a shareholder I feel good about customer service pic.twitter.com/nZ1O7TvsAJ — Prateek Kanwal (@prateekkanwal) September 3, 2022

The intercity service of Zomato allows its customers to order famous dishes from cities across the country and have them delivered at home.