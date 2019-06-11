Doctor Accused Of Throwing Pet Dogs Off High-Rise In Gurgaon

The incident has evoked outrage on social media. (Representational)

An Iraqi doctor living in Gurgaon allegedly threw two pets dogs from the balcony of his apartment, the police said. One of the dogs died instantly.

The incident has evoked outrage after the doctor's neighbours and an animal welfare NGO posted about the incident on social media.

Some women living in the society saw a puppy falling from the 8th floor of Emmar Emerald residential complex building in Gurgaon. The pup died instantly.

The women immediately alerted the security staff and caretakers of the condominium. Meanwhile, another dog fell off the eighth floor. The caretakers of the building then informed an animal welfare foundation and an NGO.

"We are scanning the CCTV footage of the condominium to find out what exactly happened. The matter is under investigation," a police officer said.

No FIR has been registered so far.

On the other hand, the doctor has denied the allegations. He said the pet dogs were in on balcony of his flat and he did not know how they disappeared from there.