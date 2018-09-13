Civic Body Seals Mosque In Gurgaon, Says Its In Restricted Area

MCG claimed the structure was newly built and a violation of the law (Representational)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) sealed a mosque in the Sheetla colony area Wednesday triggering a protest against the authorities.

An official, however, said the newly built structure fell within the restricted radius of 300 metres from an Indian Air Force (IAF) ammunition depot. The MCG has also sealed 11 more newly built structures which came under the radius of 300 metres from the ammunition depot, the official said.

However, miffed by the move, a large number of people assembled at the site and sat on a dharna against the MCG and the district administration.

Hazi Sahjad Khan, president of Muslim Ekta Manch, while speaking to PTI alleged the move of the MCG was "intentional and outrageous".

"We understand the intention of MCG which is backed by BJP government of Haryana. They want us to do unlawful activities so that they could make it a bigger issue. We have objections against the move but will not take law in our hands and sit here for silent protest," Mr Khan said.

An MCG spokesperson clarified the mosque at the Sheetla colony was four years old and hence MCG claimed the structure was newly built and a violation of the law. Besides, the MCG has also sealed 11 more newly built structures falling under the radius of 300 metres from the ammunition depot, he added.