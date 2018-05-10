'Amicable Solution Within 15 Days': Gurgaon Top Official Over Namaz Row In the last two weeks, several Right-wing groups have been allegedly trying to stop Friday prayers in Gurgaon, alleging that Friday prayers were being offered in public places with the intention of encroaching on land near mosques

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti has called for a complete ban on namaz in open spaces. (File) Gurgaon: Following instances of disruption of namaz in Gurgaon allegedly by fringe Right-wing groups in the last few weeks, separate meetings were held between the district administration, the Right-wing and Muslim organisations to defuse tension arising out of opposition to offering Friday prayers in open spaces.



The District Collector's (DC) office told NDTV that the Right-wing groups along with the Muslim leaders submitted their demands today.



The Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, a Right-wing organisation, in its nine-point letter has called for a complete ban on namaz in open spaces and withdrawal of cases against six persons arrested for disrupting of namaz on April 20.



Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingya be identified and not be allowed to encroach upon land to construct jhuggis, said another demand in the letter.



The police, however, were planning to restrict Friday prayers to nine places, including Tau Devi Lal Stadium, a plot behind Medanta Hospital, a ground near Leisure Valley Park, Manesar Sector-5, HUDA ground Sector-5 and HSIIDC plot behind Oberoi Hotel among others.



The DC says the matter should be resolved in the next two weeks.



In the last two weeks, several Right-wing groups have been allegedly trying to stop Friday prayers in Gurgaon, alleging that Friday prayers were being offered in public places with the intention of encroaching on land near mosques.



Dismissing the exercise that is being seen as an attempt to ghettoise the Muslim community, the District Collector said, "We are trying to amicably resolve the issue."



"We are only asking Muslim groups to offer recommendations on how to organise this peacefully," the DC added.



In the meantime, adequate arrangements have been made to ensure things stay peaceful tomorrow, he said. "As Ramzan starts next week, we are prepared," the DC said.



