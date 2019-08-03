70-Year-Old Woman Robbed, Strangled At Gurgaon Home

The woman live alone in an apartment in Gurgaon. (Representational)

A 70-year-old woman was found strangled in her home in the upscale DLF phase 1 area of Haryana's Gurugram, a police official said on Friday. Some valuables, including bangles and a gold chain were missing from her body.

The woman Indira lived alone in E-block of the locality. She was found dead in her bedroom, said Subhash Bokan, Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

Her sister, who lives in Sushant Lok phase 1, said: "I call her every day to know what she is doing. When I called her on Friday morning, there was no reply. I repeatedly called her over the phone. But to no avail.

"So I went to her home and found that the door was open and she was lying unconscious on the bed. She was not breathing. I immediately raised an alarm."

"We have brought in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to collect samples from the house. We are also scanning the CCTV cameras of the neighbourhood to get any clue on the attackers," the police said.

