60 Hours After Gurgaon Building Collapse, Woman's Body Retrieved

The dining room floor of Chintels Paradiso in Gurgaon collapsed on Thursday evening

Rescuers retrieved the body of a woman from under the debris of a residential high-rise in Gurgaon's Sector 109 yesterday night, over over 54 hours after the incident.

The body of Sunita Shrivastava, which was spotted under the debris Friday, was pulled out at 11:30 pm Saturday by the rescue team, a senior police officer told PTI, adding that it has been sent for postmortem.

The woman's husband, identified as Indian Railways officer Arun Srivastava was rescued from the rubble and shifted to hospital on Saturday. Following the crash, Mr Srivastava's leg was stuck under the rubble and was rescued 16 hours after the incident.

The dining room floor of Chintels Paradiso in Gurgaon collapsed on Thursday evening, killing two persons - Sunita Shrivastava and Rekha Bhardwaj.

The housing complex management blamed the disaster on "negligence" during repairs for the "extremely unfortunate incident".

The Gurugram district administration also instituted a probe into the collapse.