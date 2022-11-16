4 Masked Men Rob Street Vendors Of Cash, Phones, Debit Cards: Gurugram Cops

Four masked robbers allegedly robbed cash, mobiles and debit cards from two street vendors in Sector 93, police said on Tuesday.

A vendor was also allegedly stabbed in the leg by the accused for resisting the robbery attempt, they said.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at Sector 93 on Gurugram-Pataudi Road. According to a complaint filed by Madhya Pradesh native Shivpal Singh, he sold tea on the roadside and lived with his wife.

On Sunday night, when the couple was sleeping, four masked men carrying desi katta (country-made pistol), knives and iron rods came inside their 'jhuggi'. They threatened him with the firearm and robbed him of Rs 10,000. The goons also took away two debit cards, Singh said in his complaint.

When his wife came from behind, the goons beat both of them and took away another Rs 3,000 and two mobiles from his wife, Singh said.

After robbing the couple, the goons hit a nearby food cart run by Kannauj native Munna.

They also threatened Munna and asked him to hand over all his belongings, Singh said.

When he resisted, one of the accused stabbed him in his leg and fled, according to Singh's complaint.

Singh registered the complaint on Monday.

An FIR has been registered against four unidentified robbers under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Sector 10A police station.

Sector 93 police chowki (outpost) in-charge Lalit Kumar said efforts were being made to identify the accused.

There is no CCTV camera at the spot but the police are trying to nab the accused, he said.

