3 Members Of 'Thak Thak' Gang Arrested In Delhi, 25 Laptops Recovered

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Sumit Kumar said Bhola (24), Sanjay (22) and Sanju (22), all residents of Delhi's Madangir area were members of the 'thak thak' gang.
Businessman Vinay Verma (34) and goldsmith Rajesh Kumar (46), hailing from Madangir, were also arrested for buying laptops, phones, jewelry and other items from the gang members.
"Bhola and Sanjay were arrested from Noida on April 22 and were in police custody for 10 days. Sanju, Verma and Kumar were arrested from Delhi on April 28 and are under police remand for five days.