3 Members Of 'Thak Thak' Gang Arrested In Delhi, 25 Laptops Recovered The gang would steal valuables from cars after smashing their windows.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT The gang had earlier robbed BK Gupta, who retired as Delhi Police chief in 2012. (Representation) Gurugram: Three members of a gang involved in stealing valuables from cars after breaking their windows have been arrested along with two Delhi traders who bought the stolen items, Gurugram police said on Tuesday. As many as 25 laptops, a car, a bike, an iPad, jewelry, slingshots and cash have been recovered.



Gurugram Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Sumit Kumar said Bhola (24), Sanjay (22) and Sanju (22), all residents of Delhi's Madangir area were members of the '



Businessman Vinay Verma (34) and goldsmith Rajesh Kumar (46), hailing from Madangir, were also arrested for buying laptops, phones, jewelry and other items from the gang members.



The DCP said the arrests were made by crime branch unit 10 (Anti Snatching Staff) chief Sandeep Kumar and his team from Noida and Delhi.



"Bhola and Sanjay were arrested from Noida on April 22 and were in police custody for 10 days. Sanju, Verma and Kumar were arrested from Delhi on April 28 and are under police remand for five days.





