'Thak Thak' Gang Distracts Delhi Judge, Steals Purse From Her Car

The infamous "thak thakgang" is operational once again and this time they stole a bag from the car of an Additional Sessions Judge in Delhi's Okhla area. They gang members first distracted the judge and then broke her car's window pane before running away with her purse.

"The members of the "thak thak gang" first distracted her and then broke the window of the car. They stole a small black purse from the Okhla area on September 24. We are investigating the matter," said an official source from Delhi Police.

A police team, dressed up in civilian clothes, managed to arrest some of the members of the gang yesterday.

"On Thursday, we had deployed our team members in civil dress and we have arrested some other members of the gang while they were trying to steal in the same area," the police source added.

The members of the "thak thak gang" operate by knocking at the window of the car driver (thak thak) and meanwhile, the other member opens the car door or breaks the car window to steal the items and run away.

