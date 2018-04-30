2 Men Burn To Death In Car After Accident On Gurgaon Highway As soon as the car, fitted with a CNG kit, was rammed by the speeding truck, it caught fire.

Two men were charred to death inside their car which caught fire after a speeding truck rammed into it at Rajiv Chowk in Gurgaon on Sunday, police said.



The incident took place around 4.30 am on Sunday at the Delhi to Jaipur side of the flyover, they said.



One of the deceased has been identified as Manpreet Singh, the driver of the car, the police said.



As soon as the car, fitted with a CNG kit, was rammed by the speeding truck, it caught fire. The impact of the accident was as such that car rolled several times on the road before coming to a screeching halt, said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police.



"It appears that the victims received injures and could not come out of the vehicle due to failure of the central locking system," he said. "By then, the fire had engulfed the entire vehicle and the duo was burnt alive in the car," the PRO said.



The truck fled the spot and the police have launched a manhunt, he said.



We have registered an FIR under IPC sections 304A (causing death due to rash and negligent driving) and 289 (Negligent conduct) against the errant truck driver at the Sadar police station and scanning CCTV cameras installed on the expressway, he said.



