Won't Permit Sunburn Klassique In Goa Until Dues Are Cleared: Tourism Minister

Organisers of Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival Sunburn Klassique owe Rs 1 crore in back-dues to the Goa government and the festival will not be allowed to be held unless the franchise pays the dues, Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said on Tuesday.

"Unless they pay the dues of Rs 1 crore, we will not permit them to have the event in Goa," Mr Ajgaonkar told reporters at the state secretariat on Tuesday.

Manohar Ajgaonkar said that the state economy was hinged on the tourism industry and EDM festivals were required to boost the tourism industry.

Sunburn Klassique is a two-day EDM event, which is scheduled to be held in the North Goa's Vagator beach village on December 23 and 24.

The dues which Mr Ajgaonkar refers to are back-payments which are yet to be made to the state government for various services extended to the Sunburn Klassique organisers, including fees for police deployment.