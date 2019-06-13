Watch: Coast Guard Helicopter Rescues Man From Drowning Off Goa

A warning on rough weather has been issued along the Goa coast due to cyclone Vayu.

Swept out to the sea by strong waves, an armyman was seen hanging onto a hoist winched down by the Indian Coast Guard helicopter to airlift him off Goa coast today.

A video footage released by news agency ANI showed the man trying hard to stay afloat even as the rough sea and strong currents made rescue efforts extremely difficult.

The Pune-based army personnel (name not disclosed), who was holidaying in Goa, slipped from the rocks and fell into the choppy waters near Cabo da Rama Fort in South Goa district, according to news agency PTI.

#WATCH Indian Coast Guard rescued a man from drowning, 2 nautical miles North of Cabo de Rama beach, Goa, earlier today. The survivor in his early 20s was swept away by ebbing waves from the beach and is now stable. pic.twitter.com/IX9Gs03WG2 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

A lifeguard of Drishti Lifesaving Services, which guards the state's beaches, tried to reach him but the high waves made it impossible, a spokesperson told PTI.

A Coast Guard helicopter was rushed to the spot, 2 nautical miles North of Cabo de Rama beach, and the rescue team managed to airlift the man from the sea, after which he was taken to the Coast Guard Air enclave.

A medical team transported the man to the INHS Jeevanti hospital, where his condition is said to be stable, reported news agency ANI.

Beach lifeguards, meanwhile, have rescued three people in Goa since Wednesday following the bad weather, according to PTI. Two tourists were rescued off the beach in Calangute in North Goa district, while another man was rescued from Colva creek in South Goa.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)