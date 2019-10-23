Two Goa Government Websites Taken Down As Links Led To Porn Sites: Report

The state authorities were also alerted about this. (Representational)

The Goa government took down two of its websites today after being alerted that links posted on the sites redirected visitors to porn portals, an official said.

The state education department's website and Directorate of Official Languages' portal were taken down, he said.

Complaints were received that Aadhaar-related sub-links on these websites were directing visitors to an external website with pornographic content, he said.

The state authorities were also alerted about this by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), New Delhi.

"We are investigating how and why these IP addresses redirected visitors to pornographic websites. We will find the root cause within two to three days," said Ravi Jha, secretary of the information technology department.

