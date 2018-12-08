Russian Couple Grow Cannabis At Goa Apartment, Arrested

During the raid at their North Goa apartment, police found ganja, LSD papers. (Representational)

A Russian couple was arrested on Saturday for allegedly growing cannabis inside their rented apartment in Goa, police said.

Cannabis plants, drugs and other items worth Rs 15 lakh were seized from the couple's residential apartment located in the beach village of Anjuna in North Goa, they said.

Anjuna Police Inspector CL Patil said the Russian couple, Viacheslar Terekhin and Anna Asharova (both 38), were arrested under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act.

He said the police raided their apartment after receiving credible input about cannabis plants being grown inside the house.

"During the raid, the police recovered cannabis plants, ganja, LSD papers and machinery used for plantation, all worth Rs 15 lakh," Mr Patil added.

