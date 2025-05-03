What Is Goa's Lairai Festival, During Which 6 Died In A Temple Stampede

A stampede during the Lairai Devi jatra in Shirgaon, North Goa, left at least six people dead and over 50 injured. The incident occurred at the revered Sree Devi Lairai temple, about 40 km from Panaji, amid a large crowd of devotees gathered for the annual festival.

Initial reports indicate that overcrowding and insufficient security management triggered the chaos, although an official cause is yet to be confirmed.

The incident has drawn national attention to one of the state's most iconic religious events.

So, what is the Lairai jatra, and why does it draw such massive crowds every year?

Who is Goddess Lairai?

Lairai, one of the seven sister deities worshipped in Goan mythology, is believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Parvati. The village of Shirgaon has been the focal point of her worship for generations, with the temple playing host to elaborate rituals and processions in her honour every year.

For how long has the Lairai Festival been celebrated?

The Lairai Devi jatra is an annual religious fair that spans six days and is among Goa's most awaited temple festivals. It has been observed for generations, blending religious devotion with deeply rooted cultural traditions. For tourists and locals alike, the highlight of the festival is the symbolic fire-walking ritual.

What makes the festival unique?

What sets the Lairai jatra apart is the dramatic Agnidivya ritual - a fire-walking ceremony where devotees known as Dhonds walk barefoot across burning embers. A group of male devotees, known as Dhonds, prepare spiritually and physically for weeks before walking barefoot across the bed of glowing embers. Considered an act of immense faith and devotion, this ritual takes place in the early hours and is the spiritual centrepiece of the event.

Traditionally, the number of Dhonds was fewer than 20, but the figure has grown to around 40 to 45 in recent years. Participants range in age from children as young as 10 to elders in their 70s. They prepare through fasting and prayer, often accompanied by community support and temple rituals.

How is the community involved?

The jatra spans six days, marked by religious ceremonies, fasting, and large communal meals. On the eve of the fire-walking ritual, the temple organises a Mahaprasad, or grand feast, in which villagers and visitors from nearby areas come together.

Families and local communities contribute food and resources, underlining the collective nature of the event. The shared participation in both devotion and hospitality helps sustain the festival's vibrancy and scale.

Why does the festival attract such large crowds?

Every year, the event draws thousands of people from Goa as well as neighbouring states like Maharashtra and Karnataka. It is one of the most well-known festivals in the Konkan region due to its scale, rituals and strong cultural ties. For many, it is not just a festival but a deep-rooted cultural tradition passed down through generations.