No Sunburn In Goa Until Dues Are Paid, Says Tourism Minister

Sunburn made a comeback in Goa via franchise route 'Sunburn Klassique' and was held last week. (FILE)

Popular electronic dance music festival Sunburn will not be held in Goa until the promoter of the event clears the dues owed to the state government, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said on Wednesday.

Notices would be issued on Thursday to the promoter, Percept Live Pvt Ltd, for recovery of the dues which is around Rs 6 crore.

"We will not allow Sunburn until the dues are recovered. They have to clear money first. I will be strict on this," Mr Ajgaonkar said.

The Minister's comment came a day after the Bombay High Court in Goa set a deadline of six months to the appellate authorities in Goa, which Percept Live had approached, to dispute the quantum of dues charged by the State government.

The dues pending are towards various tax payments and police security fees charged by the Goa government during Sunburn events held over previous years.

This year, the music festival made a comeback in Goa via a franchise route, called 'Sunburn Klassique', and was held last week.