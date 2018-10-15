No Quitting, Manohar Parrikar Will Complete Tenure, Says Goa BJP Chief

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment. (File)

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is in better health now and he would complete his tenure, Goa BJP Chief Vijay Tendulkar said.

Mr Parrikar has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment for the last seven months. With the 62-year-old being in hospitals in the country and abroad, the opposition Congress has been demanding his resignation. Today, the party wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, asking him to ensure that the state assembly is not dissolved by "foul play" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Last month, the Congress had submitted a memorandum to the governor, urging her not to dissolve the Assembly and instead invite it to form an alternative government.

"The Chief Minister is better now and the rumours that are being spread that he will resign from his post are false. The coalition government has been formed for 5 years and the CM will complete his tenure," Mr Tendulkar told reporters.

Mr Parrikkar, who was the defence minister in Narendra Modi government, was sent to his home state to take charge of a tricky coalition in March last year. While the Congress had emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 of the 40 seats, the BJP, which won 13 seats, had moved swiftly to form a coalition and stake claim to form government.

Mr Parrikar's health, however, has deteriorated since. On Sunday, the Chief Minister returned to Panaji after being hospitalised for nearly a month at Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. Two days before his discharge, he held a cabinet meeting at the hospital and also met allies and the BJP core committee to ensure smooth functioning of the government in his absence.

Mr Tendulkar, who met the Chief Minister at his home today, said he would take rest for two more days before meeting party office-bearers and government officials. Hours before, Mr Parrikar's office issued a statement, saying doctors had advised him to take rest for a week. Mr Parrikar's health, the statement read, has improved.

Union Minister Shripad Naik yesterday said Mr Parrikar should have stayed back at the AIIMS till he recovered fully. "I still cannot believe it. I met him day before yesterday. His health has improved over last 15 days but I feel he should stay there for a few days more," news agency Press Trust of India quoted Mr Naik as saying.

Over the last seven months, Mr Parikkar has been treated at hospitals of Goa, Mumbai and Delhi. He has also visited New York thrice for medical treatment.