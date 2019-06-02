Goa Governor Summons Assembly Session On June 4

Mridula Sinha has summoned Assembly Session on Tuesday, June 4 (File Photo)

Mridula Sinha, the Governor of Goa, has summoned Assembly Session on Tuesday, June 4. The special session of the Legislative Assembly will be meeting in the assembly hall at 11.30 am.

According to reports, the new speaker of Goa Assembly could be elected in the special session.

The post of Assembly Speaker has been lying vacant since Pramod Sawant left the post to take charge as the state chief minister.

Mr Sawant took over as Chief Minister in Goa on March 19 after the death of Manohar Parrikar.

Earlier on May 28, four newly-elected legislatures had taken oath at Assembly complex.

Acting Assembly Speaker Michael Lobo administered the oath of all the four assembly lawmakers, including three from BJP and one from Congress, elected in the recently concluded by-polls.