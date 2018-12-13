Man Dies After His Scooter Runs Into Actor Zareen Khan's Car

Zareen Khan was in the car when the accident happened

A man riding a scooter died in the North Goa's beach village of Anjuna, after ramming into a car owned by Bollywood actress Zareen Khan, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred late on Wednesday, when the deceased Nitesh Goral, 31, resident of Mapusa, a nearby town, rammed his scooter into the car, before falling off.

He later died of head injuries at the Asilo Hospital in Mapusa.

The actor as well as her driver Ali Abbas were present in the car when the accident occurred police said. "We are investigating the incident," a police official attached to the Anjuna police station told reporters here.

Zareen Khan has acted in films like Hate Story 3, Housefull 2, Veer.