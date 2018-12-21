Man Arrested For Raping British Woman In Goa Sent To Police Custody

A local court remanded the man in police custody till January 2. (Representational)

The man arrested for allegedly raping a 48-year-old British woman in south Goa was produced before a local court today, which remanded him in police custody till January 2.

The accused, Ramchandran Y, allegedly raped the woman and also robbed her when she was on way to the Palolem beach in Canacona in the wee hours of Thursday, the police said.

The 31-year-old, a native of Tamil Nadu, was arrested within hours of the crime, they said, adding that an ATM card of the woman was also recovered from his possession.

The accused had followed the British tourist when she was walking towards her hotel room near the popular beach. He dragged the woman to a nearby paddy field and raped her, the police said.

The accused then fled with her belongings, including her bags.

"The accused, who had fled from Canacona after the incident, was arrested from Margao town, 60km from Panaji," a police official said.

He was also wanted in connection with a robbery case at Pernem town in North Goa, he added.

The accused has confessed to the crime, the police official said.