In Goa, 3 Security Guards Arrested For Allegedly Raping 6-Year-Old Girl

The girl, daughter of a construction worker in Canacona village, 70 km from Panaji, was raped on three different occasions over four months, said Rajendra Prabhudessai, Police Inspector in-charge of the Canacona Police Station.
"Manoj Kumar, 20, of Madhya Pradesh, Jaidip Ree, 24, and Ravi Ree, 25, from Assam, who worked as security guards at the construction site where the victim's father was employed, have been arrested," Mr Prabhudessai told reporters.
Comments
They have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Mr Prabhudessai said.