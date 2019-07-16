Goa Chief Minister Pays Tribute To 'Political Guru' Manohar Parrikar

Manohar Parrikar, 63, died on March 17 this year following a pancreatic ailment. (PTI file photo)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid tributes to his predecessor late Manohar Parrikar in the state Assembly on Tuesday on the occasion of Guru Poornima.

Guru Poornima is celebrated annually on the full moon day in the Hindu calendar month of Ashadha when people express gratitude and appreciation towards their gurus.

When the House assembled on Tuesday, Mr Sawant remembered former Chief Minister Parrikar, saying he was his "political guru".

"I would like to pay tributes to late Manohar Parrikar on this day. He has been my political guru and because of him I am on this position," the chief minister told the House.

Mr Sawant said there were many other people also who helped him in his life and he remembers them on this day.

