GoAir Flight Grounded In Goa For Hours, Passengers Tweet SOS From Runway

The passengers claim they have been given various reasons for the flight not taking off

A GoAir flight to Delhi with more than 100 on board has not taken off from the Goa Airport and has been on the runway for over four hours, according to passengers inside who have narrated their ordeal on Twitter.

Simrita Takhtar, one of the passengers who tweeted about the delay, said the flight, once loaded, was at the runway for three hours but never took off. Instead, the flight was taken back for refueling, and the passengers were made to de-board.

Simrita Takhtar claims all they were given were two samosas by the flight attendants, but no clarity on when the flight will take off or what exactly was the reason for the delay.

"We're literally standing at the arrival exit waiting to be told what to do next. Oh when family called up the @goairlinesindia they said Thank you for calling us, the flight has landed in Delhi!! Are you kidding me!" Simrita Takhtar tweeted.

Another passenger, Uma Garg, tweeted to say that the passengers are being given different reasons for the flight not taking off, from refuelling to rain to broken parts.

"Hello - It is pathetic situation and poor service from GoAir...we are on GoAir Flight 285 from last 4 hours with no clue why flight is not taking off Every time they are coming with some reason like due to rain, Fuel over, some part broke out. #Aviation #goairpatheticsercice", Uma Garg tweeted.

The airline has taken note of Simrita Takhtar's tweets and apologised.

"Hi, we are extremely distressed to hear about this and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. Kindly share your PNR, email ID and contact details via DM so that our team can connect with you," GoAir tweeted.