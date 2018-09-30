Goa May Enlist Portuguese Experts' Help To Renovate Grand Old Villas

Due to exhorbitant repair costs and lack of manpower, many Goa houses are in derelict condition.

Goa is planning to use Portuguese expertise to repair and commercially tap dilapidated grand villas, which are synonymous with the state's countryside, a state Minister on Saturday.

"We were discussing about houses in Goa, which are also in dilapidated condition because some people who are staying in Portugal cannot come here and even maintain the houses," Public Works Department Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said at a function, held in the state capital, to facilitate the signing of a memorandum of understanding between his Ministry and the Portuguese Environment Ministry for sharing of expertise in the area of water and sewage management.

"But definitely, it is our prime duty as government of Goa to take help of the Portuguese government even to implement some of the good things," he said.

Traditional Goan homes inspired by Indo-Portuguese architecture styles of a bygone era, some of which are several centuries old, dot the state's landscape. But due to exhorbitant repair costs and lack of manpower, many such houses are in derelict condition.

Speaking at the function, Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma said during a recent visit to Portugal, a Goa government delegation had met representatives of a private concern, which specialised in putting traditional houses on the market.

Restoration of old homes, Mr Sharma said, would be a shot in the arm as far as promotion of tourism is concerned.

