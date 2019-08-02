Goa Man On Board Seized British Ship, State Government Seeks Information

Stena Impero was seized by Iran on July 19. (Reuters)

The Goa government on Friday sought details from the Indian Embassy in Iran about a man from the state, who is among the 23 seafarers stranded aboard a ship seized by that country.

Goa Director of NRI Affairs Anthony D'Souza informed OD Tyagi, Head of Chancery, Embassy of India at Tehran, seeking a report on the well-being of Govind Suresh Naik, who is stranded on the vessel Stena Impero, which was seized by Iran on July 19.

"It has been brought to the notice of the state government that a Goan named Govind Suresh Naik, holding certificate of competency no. 95Z-20856 as Marine Engineer Officer Class IV, is on board the vessel Stena Impero, which has been seized by Iran," Mr D'Souza said in the communication.

Goa NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar had asked the director to get in touch with the authorities in Iran on the issue.

"It has been learnt from media reports that there are 23 seafarers on board Stena Impero and that there have been no reported injuries and the crew members are in good health," Mr D'Souza said in the letter.

"As two weeks have passed, this office would be obliged if a report on the well-being of Naik is provided for appraising the government...," it further said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.