Goa Governor Undergoes Medical Check-UP After She Feels Uneasy: Report

No formal statement was issued by Raj Bhavan till late on Sunday.

Goa | | Updated: November 12, 2018 00:05 IST
Mridula Sinha was admitted to a state-run hospital. (File)

Panaji: 

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha underwent a medical check-up at a top state-run health facility on Sunday, sources at the Goa Medical College said.

"The Governor was feeling uneasy, following which she was rushed to the Goa Medical College for examination. She was discharged within a short period of time," informed sources said, adding that Sinha had been advised rest to control her blood pressure fluctuation.

No formal statement has been issued by Raj Bhavan till late on Sunday.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is being treated for advanced pancreatic cancer for nearly nine months now and the Opposition has been demanding that Sinha dismiss the BJP-led coalition government as the state administration had come to a "standstill" due to Parrikar's absence from office.

Former deputy Chief Minister and sitting BJP MLA Francis D'Souza is also battling cancer, while two other ruling MLAs in the 38-member Goa legislative assembly are also suffering from serious illnesses.

