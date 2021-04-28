Government Insurance To Cover Covid Treatment At Private Hospitals: Goa

Goa on Tuesday recorded 2,110 COVID-19 cases (Representational photo)

The Goa government on Wednesday announced that COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals will be covered under its flagship medical insurance scheme.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the treatment of COVID-19 patients at private hospitals will be covered under the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY).

Up to 70 to 80 per cent expenditure of a COVID-19 patient at private hospitals will be covered under the scheme, he said, adding that a notification in this regard will be issued soon.

The state government recently capped the cost of COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals to Rs 8,000 per day for general ward and 19,200 per day for ICU facilities with ventilators.

Goa on Tuesday recorded 2,110 COVID-19 cases and 31 casualties that raised its tally to 81,908 and death count to 1,086.

The coastal state currently has 16,591 active cases.