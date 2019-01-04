Goa Congress Lawmaker's Wife Charged For Encroaching Government Land

Cuncolim MLA Clafacia Dias said he will take up the matter through a judicial route.

Goa Congress lawmaker Clafacia Dias's wife was on Friday charged for trespass and dishonest misappropriation of a government property, police said.

Seema Dias was charged after the state water resources department (WRD) accused her of encroaching its property in South Goa to set up a stone-crushing unit there, police said.

The issue was raised in the Goa assembly last year where Nationalist Congress Party MLA Churchill Alemao said Ms Dias' company had encroached upon a property belonging to the department which was acquired as part of a dam project.

WRD has alleged that Ms Dias' stone-crushing unit, which has been built very close to an irrigation canal, draws water illegal from there.

Mr Dias, the MLA from Cuncolim constituency in South Goa, told news agency PTI that he will take up the matter through a judicial route.