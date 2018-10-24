2 Brothers Arrested In Goa For Allegedly Raping Niece For 10 Years

A Porvorim police officer said the woman is now 23 year old.

Goa | | Updated: October 24, 2018 18:04 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Brothers Arrested In Goa For Allegedly Raping Niece For 10 Years

Further investigation is underway, the police said. (File)

Panaji: 

Two brothers in their 40s have been arrested today for allegedly raping their niece for the last 10 years, the police said, adding that the woman's ordeal began when she was just 13 years old.

A Porvorim police officer said the woman is now 23 year old. The woman who lived in a joint family in Verem village finally mustered up the courage to speak up, the police said. The abuse continued until recently, they added.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections that deal with rape, assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Goa

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveCBI ChiefAlok NathNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVHyundai SantroPNR StatusTrain StatusAjaz Khan MS DhonCardiorespiratory

................................ Advertisement ................................