'Frustrated in Life,' Goa Woman Smothers 2-Year-Old Daughter: Police

A woman in Goa was arrested for allegedly smothering her 2-year-old daughter, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in South Goa's Betalbhatim village.

The police said that the woman, named Azia Avis Rodrigues, smothered her daughter because she was "frustrated in life".

An investigation into the case in underway, the police said.

