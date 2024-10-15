Fisherman Rescues Elderly Russian Man From Sea In Goa

Pele used a jet ski to get to the man. (Representational)

A fisherman rescued an elderly Russian man at a beach in South Goa on Tuesday, and the video of the effort has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Francis Fernandes, popularly known as Pele, is seen rushing to help a Russian man in his late 60s as he struggled to get to the shore at Benaulim beach.

Pele used a jet ski to get to the man, who had ventured into the sea with his woman partner.

When contacted, Pele said he noticed the elderly Russian man struggling to get to the shore.

"I could save him at the right time. I pulled him onto my jet ski and returned to the shore," he said.

In the video, Pele tells the Russian couple that he respects tourists, as they are his bread and butter.

Pele runs a shack and water sports activity centre at Benaulim.

In February 2024, Pele shot into the limelight with a video of him with former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, at Benaulim beach. He was seen telling Murty to take care of Goans in the UK.

The fisherman has also given a jet ski ride to cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar at Benaulim beach.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)